Two community housing projects slated for Iroquois

SOUTH DUNDAS – As part of the local housing strategy administered through the City of Cornwall for the United Counties of SDG, a review of vacant municipally-owned land ripe for community housing developments took place and the South Dundas portion of that review was presented to the local council at Monday’s regular meeting.

Lisa Smith of the Human Services Department spoke about two parcels of land identified by the collaborative that are ideal future sites for mixed affordable housing community developments.

The top priority property is the land which presently contains the Seaway High School student parking lot. The 2.85 acres of land is municipally-owned.

In the longer term a section of municipally-owned land just west of Iroquois along County Road 2 is a second site identified for a future housing collaboration, maybe even a tiny home development.

While South Dundas owns just over 14 acres of land there, Smith said their request would be that the eastern -most 4-5 acres of that land be set aside for community housing.

Smith told council that the group is looking for the lands to be allocated by August.

South Dundas mayor Jason Broad said that South Dundas staff will bring a report back to council for consideration at their next regular council meeting, which is slated for July.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

