This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 14, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Nothing feels as good as home – Supporting Dundas Manor Dream;
- David Ross – The best is yet to come;
- Four vie for vacant UCDSB trustee spot;
- Restoration work begins on GTR 1008 display;
- Iroquois Pride Crosswalk celebrated;
- A peek inside the fault – Violet’s Vault opening soon;
- Editorial – Futureproofing for tomorrow’s climate;
- Romance and laughter – The perfect combination in Norm Foster’s Moving In;
- Fiddle Hall of Fame artist Kelli Trottier to play at Stone Crop Acres;
- These stories and much more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.