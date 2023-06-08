South Dundas Soccer week three results

IROQUOIS – An early goal by Mackinnon Bland put Team Spain ahead of Team Scotland in BMO U-11 League play June 3. Scotland striker Darcy Cinnamon converted a penalty minutes later to tie the game 1-1. Later in the second half of the match, Cinnamon scored his second goal, sending Scotland ahead 2-1 before the final whistle. Goalkeeper Georgia Elliott made seven saves in the close match.

In other matches in the league last week, Greyson Hartle-Poirier scored four goals in South Korea’s 8-1 win over Brazil. Costa Rica defeated Ecuador 3-2.

It was a high-scoring match between Australia and Columbia in Tim Hortons TimBits U-7 League action. Australia defeated Columbia 7-3. France blanked Mexico 5-0; while Northern Ireland 7-1 over Ukraine. Japan doubled Czechia 4-2 in the final league match of the day.

It was a pair of close matches in BMO U-18 League action early Saturday. Netherlands remained undefeated so far this season, defeating Norway 2-1. Uruguay bounced back from last week’s defeat with a 1-0 win over England.

Team Canada earned their first win of the season, a 7-0 shut out over Iceland in Tim Hortons TimBits U-5 League play. Argentina defeated New Zealand 10-2, Barbados beat Wales 6-0, and Switzerland drew Taiwan 2-2.

Team Germany remained unbeaten in the BMO U-14 League, narrowly getting past Chile 3-2 in a tight match that saw Chile rally late in the second half. Italy shut out Portugal 2-0 to earn their first win of the season.

In Tim Hortons TimBits U-9 League play, Finland shut out Denmark 3-0; Poland beat Belgium 6-1, Croatia defeated United States 4-1; and Sweden drew Ireland 1-1.

