Spartan girls defeat Cornwall in first win of the soccer season

IROQUOIS – A waterlogged soccer pitch and a rain-soaked day did not dampen the spirits and efforts of the Seaway Spartans Girls Soccer team as they kicked off their 2023 season.

The Spartans earned their first win of the season in their second match of the day May 1 at home in Iroquois. Seaway hosted the CCVS Raiders and the St. Joe’s Panthers in the condensed high school soccer season.

Playing against the Raiders in their second match of the day, Maeryn Gilmour opened scoring in the first half for the Spartans, leading Seaway to a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Cornwall tied the game in the second half but the game-winning goal by Ruby Jansen resulted in Seaway’s 2-1 win. Abby Smail made a number of key saves for the Spartans in goal during the game.

Seaway’s girls team dropped their early game of the day, a 5-0 shut out loss to the Panthers. The Spartans continue their high school soccer campaign next week against La Citadelle in Cornwall.

Double losses for the boys

The Spartan boys’ soccer team could not find a goal on the pitch as they opened their 2023 season Monday. The boys’ team faced St. Joe’s in the home opener, conceding seven goals in the shut out loss.

In their late game against Cornwall, the team conceded another six goals for their second shut out loss of the day. The team travels to Cornwall May 8 to take on La Citadelle.

