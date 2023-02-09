Morrisburg Jr. Lions leap over Eagles in OT

MORRISBURG – It turns out Lions can fly after all. Or at least the team leapt higher than Eagles Saturday night. The Morrisburg Jr. Lions began a two-game home stand February 4, taking on the St. Isidore Eagles.

Morrisburg is fighting to maintain its seventh place position in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings, as both the Westport Rideaus and Almonte Inferno keep pace with the Lions’ recent on-ice successes. Against the Eagles, the Lions were missing forwards Justice Brownlee (injury) and Ben Lapier (suspension).

A pair of power play goals scored by the Eagles had them in control of the game, with a 2-0 lead. The Lions tied the game in the opening two minutes of the second period. Connor Manderson’s power play goal got Morrisburg on the scoreboard, with Josh Price’s goal 53 seconds later levelling the match.

St. Isidore had restored its two goal lead by the midway point in the game. A late second period goal by Lions’ defenceman Curran Gilmour cut the Eagles’ lead to one goal as the teams entered the third period. Morrisburg trailed St. Isidore 4-3.

Price tied the game again for the Lions, this time two-and-a-half minutes into the third period. The Eagles surged ahead three minutes later to retake the lead 5-4. Persistence paid off for the Lions, who kept the penalties to a minimum. Price tied the game for a third time, completing his hat trick with 4:46 remaining in regulation time. The teams finished the third period tied 5-5.

Morrisburg preyed on a St. Isidore penalty for too many men on the ice call in the final minute of overtime. Five seconds into the resulting power play opportunity, Carter Tait’s goal was the game winner for the Lions – a 6-5 win over the Eagles.

It was a game of the season for Price, who notched a hat trick and an assist for four points. Ben Price and Rylan Iwachniuk were play-makers for Morrisburg with a trio of assists each. Goalie Andrew Brooks secured his ninth win, and his first OT win of the season for the Lions.

It was not all positive news for the Lions as forward Keon Troccolli-Roik sustained an injury in the game and is out indefinitely.

Capping off the game, the Lions have tied their best season results since joining the NCJHL. Morrisburg’s record of 11 wins and two overtime losses for 24 points matches the win and points tally from the 2017-18 season.

Lions blasted at home by Rockets

Hoping to build on a two-game winning streak and the momentum of the previous night’s overtime winner, the Morrisburg Lions hosted county rivals, the North Dundas Rockets, February 5.

The Lions were short three forwards for the game. Forwards Justice Brownlee and Keon Troccolli-Roik were out due to injury, Ben Lapier was serving his second game of a two-game suspension.

Despite the shorter bench, the Lions held their own against the second place Rockets. Refusing to be goaded into taking penalties, the Lions had four power play opportunities in the first period, but it was Landen Sinfield’s goal (from Josh Broad) that sent the Lions ahead 1-0.

North Dundas capitalized on power plays early in the second period. Goals by Jarret Ladouceur and Cole Hodges propelled the Rockets into the 2-1 lead. A late goal by Andrew O’Connor extended the Rockets’ lead to 3-1. Kyle Green added an insurance goal late in the third period as the Lions fell to the Rockets 4-1.

North Dundas goalie Anton Moshchensky earned his 14th win of the season, Morrisburg goalie Andrew Brooks picked up his 10th loss of the season.

The Rockets earned more penalty minutes, serving 20 minutes in the sin-bin to the Lions’ 14 minutes. Morrisburg leads the league with the most penalty minutes assessed at 853 minutes.

Where the Lions stand

The Lions (11-19-0-2) have four games remaining in their regular season, including three against the NCJHL’s top two teams – all on the road.

Morrisburg visits the Metcalfe Jets February 10, followed by a trip to Cardinal February 11 to play the South Grenville Rangers. The following weekend, the Lions close out the regular season with games against the North Dundas Rockets in Chesterville on February 18, and the Rangers again in Cardinal on February 19.

NCJHL Standings (as of February 8, 2023)

Team GP W L T OTL Home Away Pts GF GA Last 10 Streak Win % South Grenville Rangers 30 22 5 3 – 9-3-2 13-2-1 47 149 84 6-2-2 Lost 1 .783 North Dundas Rockets 32 22 8 2 – 11-3 11-5-2 46 146 99 5-4-1 Won 1 .719 Clarence Castors 31 21 7 2 1 11-3-2 10-5 45 158 100 7-2-1 Lost 1 .710 Gatineau Hull-Volant 32 21 11 – – 12-5 9-6 42 164 112 5-5 Won 3 .656 St-Isidore Eagles 29 16 10 1 2 8-5-1 8-7 35 119 122 4-6 Won 1 .569 Vankleek Hill Cougars 30 16 11 1 2 8-7 8-6-1 35 126 95 6-4 Won 2 .550 Morrisburg Lions 32 11 19 – 2 8-10 3-11 24 161 180 4-6 Lost 1 .344 Westport Rideaus 32 9 21 2 – 6-9-1 3-12-1 20 111 176 6-4 Won 2 .313 Almonte Inferno 31 8 19 2 2 4-12-1 4-9-1 20 105 146 4-6 Lost 2 .290 Metcalfe Jets 31 2 27 1 1 0-14 2-14-1 6 75 200 1-9 Lost 2 .081

