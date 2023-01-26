Ward appointed Interim Department Head in North Dundas

WINCHESTER – North Dundas council appointed two interim department heads to senior administration positions, including a sitting South Dundas municipal councillor.

At its January 18 council meeting, Danielle Ward, was appointed interim Director of Environmental Services. Ward was elected to South Dundas council in October 2022. She worked for North Dundas in the planning department prior to her appointment in Environmental Services.

Ward previously held the Director of Environmental Services position at the Municipality of South Dundas. She was hired in February 2020 and resigned from the position in May 2021 citing personal reasons.

Council also appointed Jamie Cheney as the interim Transportation Director. Cheney was previously the Patrol Supervisor and Drainage Superintendent. He retains the Drainage Superintendent role with the municipality in addition to his new interim position.

“These are interim for a one year term as we are undergoing an organizational review,” North Dundas CAO Angela Rutley told council. “We’ll move forward based on the comments from that [review].”

The two positions are contract positions with a one year term. North Dundas awarded a contract to Pesce and Associates to review the township’s organizational chart, policies, salary scale, and job descriptions in November 2022. Pesce and Associations have completed similar work for South Dundas and is currently reviewing salary compensation at that municipality.

