Editorial: Looking ahead to the new year in 2023

The new year is often a time when people make resolutions to try to improve – approaching the next 12 months with optimism. Given the challenges that have faced Canadians in the past three years, we at The Leader have some optimism for the next year as well. While not resolutions, here are some of the things we hope to see in 2023:

Many billions were spent by the federal government during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to boost our abilities to produce essential supplies and vaccines domestically. Over two years into that spending, we would like to see some return on investment, whether that is domestic vaccine production entering the market, or the ability to go to a store and purchase cold medication. We hope that the spending by the government will yield benefits for all in 2023.

Still on the national level, the experts suggest Canada is entering an economic recession. While inflation has begun to edge downward from the peak in 2022, essentials purchases have exceeded wage increases. We hope that the financial policies will continue to get inflation back below the magic “two percent” benchmark, and that Canadians will find economic relief when they go to the grocery store, fill up the gas tank, or buy a home. We also want to see more work done by all levels of government to keep affordability for everyone top-of-mind.

Ontario’s health care system remains in crisis. We hope that the provincial government and Premier Doug Ford remember that it is all-well-and-good to spend billions on physical capital projects, but it is human capital spending that should take priority. Ford is known for his “all hands on deck” mantra; that should be applied to all areas where there are staffing shortages.

As most education workers are still without a contract going into the new year, we hope that negotiations take place and there are no further labour disruptions to the school year.

It has been three years since the rebuilding of Dundas Manor was announced by the provincial government, yet there is still an approximately $10 million shortfall in funding to get shovels in the ground. We hope that in 2023, MPP Nolan Quinn can get a top-up from the province to bridge that gap and get shovels into the ground before this year is over.

In South Dundas, we hope that local politicians lobby SDG Counties to move the timetable sooner than 2026 for major repairs to County Road 1 near Irish Headline Road as that road is among the worst SDG roads in the municipality.

The new “Team South Dundas” council will have to balance reduced provincial funding and increased costs when budget deliberations begin. We hope that the rookie council can find the right mix to keep any tax increases to a minimum while also not cutting services – and also look to accelerating growth in the residential and commercial/industrial sectors to grow the tax base.

Many different ideas were floated by the five people elected last October, we hope to see some of that campaign energy put into action in 2023. We also hope to see a forward-thinking approach by council that sees all residents, from all corners of South Dundas, represented, reflected, and included in the community.

Lastly, it is our hope at The Leader that everyone has a happy, healthy, and prosperous new year in 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



