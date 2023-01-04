This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 4, 2023

January 4, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • First 30 days in office, Mayor Broad reflects;
  • More study and signs for collision-prone intersection;
  • St. Lawrence Seaway closes for another year;
  • A year of change – 2022 in review;
  • The Leader’s top online stories from 2022;
  • Editorial – Looking ahead to the new year in 2023;
  • 100 Women Who Care About South Dundas donation increases for SDSA;
  • Top sports stories of 2022;
  • Morrisburg Jr. Lions return to ice January 6.
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

