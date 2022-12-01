On ice struggles continue for Morrisburg Jr. Lions

MORRISBURG – It took 21 seconds for the Morrisburg Lions to surrender the lead in their November 26 game against the North Dundas Rockets.

From that point, the Lions played catch-up and came within two goals of tying, but only in the third period. Morrisburg failed to snap a five game losing skid, losing to their Dundas County rivals 7-5.

The Lions tied the game late in the first period. Keon Troccolli-Roik set up Justice Brownlee’s shot to the left of Rockets’ goalie Thomas VanDusen with four minutes left on the clock. That tie lasted seconds before the Rockets retook the lead. Cam Sherrer scored twice in three minutes. North Dundas led Morrisburg 3-1 at the end of the period.

The Rockets added two more goals early in the second period, the second on a power play. Troccolli-Roik answered back near the halfway point in the game to keep the Lions in it. That goal, his 21st of the season, was assisted by homegrown players Jaeden Phifer-Shaver and Owen Fetterly.

North Dundas scored late in the period to restore their four goal lead, as the Lions trailed the Rockets 6-2 heading into the third period.

Morrisburg outscored North Dundas 3-1 in the final 20 minutes. Goals by Alex Bergeron, Dean Lapier and Troccolli-Roik cut the Rockets’ lead to two goals, but the team was not able to complete the comeback, losing 7-5.

The Lions were zero-for-six on the power play, and allowed two power play goals on the penalty kill.

Some penalty issues in the third period saw the Lions play five-on-three hockey for a stint, while on the penalty kill. Goalie Austin Lebano chalked up the loss for the Lions.

Saturday’s game was the only one of the week for the team. Morrisburg will host the Clarence Castors on December 3, hoping to snap that six game losing streak at home. Puck drop is at 7:15 p.m. The Lions will travel to Gatineau to take on the first place Hull-Volant on December 9.

Morrisburg sits in ninth place (second-last) in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings with eight points and are one point behind the seventh place Almonte Inferno.

