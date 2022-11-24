Alight at Night opens December 1 at Upper Canada Village

MORRISBURG – In its 22nd season, Upper Canada Village’s Alight at Night event will open December 1.

From December 1 to January 7, 2023, the village will shine with over 1 million outdoor holiday lights decorating the Morrisburg area attraction.

“Alight at Night has become an annual tradition for many families, friends, businesses, and couples,” said St. Lawrence Parks Commission Historic Sites Director, Geoff Waycik.

The family-friendly event attracted more than 46,000 visitors in 2021.

Returning this year at the village is the traditional carol signing, a light and sound show with holiday songs, a visit with the Victorian St. Nick and more. Those planning to visit with St. Nick should plan to go before December 23 before he returns to the North Pole.

Missing this year will the holiday decorated train on the edge of the village. The train derailed in the summer and has not yet returned to service.

Alight at Night runs Thursday to Sunday nights from December 1-18 from 5-10 p.m. Nightly operation begins December 21 through to January 7, 2023. The village will be closed December 24 and 25.

Tickets are $15 per person ages five and older, children four and younger are free. Military discounted tickets are $14 per person.

Tickets can only be bought online at the village’s event website, and are date specific with scheduled time slots. This helps avoid frequent traffic tie-ups that occurred at the village prior to 2020.

Carriage ride tickets can also be purchased online. Two accessibility nights are scheduled for December 6 and 13, reservations are required for those events as well.

