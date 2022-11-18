Obituary – Nancy Gail Kenney

Peacefully at the Winchester and District Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Nancy Kenney (nee Dowe) of Iroquois at the age of 72. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ray Kenney. Loving mother of Douglas Borris (Julie) and Deborah Borris (George Menges). Dear sister of Barbara Bern, Bruce (Donna) Dowe, Brian (Charlene) Dowe, Joe (Brenda) Dowe, and Ian Dowe. Cherished grandmother of Joshua Casselman, Hazel, Valerie and Amelia Borris. She is predeceased by her parents Raymond and Gwedolyn Dowe and her 2 brothers Wayne and Garry Dowe. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Sunday, from 2-4 pm and on Monday from 10am until the time of the service at the Funeral Home in Iroquois at 11am. Inurnment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery at a later date. Donations to CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

