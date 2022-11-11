High scoring win and close loss for Jr. Lions

MORRISBURG – Six goals in the first period put the Morrisburg Jr. Lions in the drivers seat of their October 5 game against the visiting Westport Rideaus, and they did not look back. The Lions defeated the Rideaus 9-5.

The win is the first for the team since a change on the bench saw the Lions head coach and first assistant coach depart the organization.

Keon Troccolli-Riok’s power play goal three minutes into the game started the Lions rolling. A six minute run of goals by the team late in the first period saw the Lions up 6-0 after 20 minutes of play. Troccolli-Riok polished off his hat trick in the period, Hayden Wellstead (two goals), and Joshua Broad each scored in the period.

Westport took two goals back early in the second period. Connor Manderson, who played for the Rideaus Jr. B organization last season, restored the Lions four goal lead with his power play goal at the 12 minute mark in the period. Late in the period, the Rideaus added two more goals to try to get back into the game. The score was 7-4 heading into the third period.

Morrisburg defenceman Rylan Iwachniuk scored twice in the third period to add some additional insurance in the high scoring game. First was a power play goal five minutes into the period, followed by an even-strength goal at the half way mark.

Westport added one goal back on its power play with less than nine minutes remaining in the game.

Morrisburg had its best scoring result so far this season, scoring nine times and sending 58 shots on goal. Goalie Austin Lebano picked up his second win of the season between the sticks for Morrisburg.

The Lions improved to a record of three wins, six losses, and one overtime loss for seven points. Morrisburg moved back into seventh place in the league standings, but remain seven points behind the Vankleek Hill Cougars for sixth place.

Close 6-5 loss for Lions

MORRISBURG – The continuing series between the Morrisburg Lions and South Grenville Rangers saw the closest game between these two river rivals so far this season. The two met November 6 at the Morrisburg Arena, keeping fans on the edge of their seat for most of the game.

The last time the two teams met it was an 8-5 loss for the Lions. Since then, roster changes and a bench change for Morrisburg reduced the penalties taken by the team, and improved goal production.

South Grenville’s Ethan Wooller opened scoring less than a minute into the game, and Owen Webster made it 2-0 at the 13 minute mark. Morrisburg took advantage of a late power play, seeing Curran Gilmour and Connor Manderson set up Keon Troccolli-Riok for his first of a four-goal haul in the game. The Rangers quickly answered that goal resulting in the Lions trailing the Rangers 3-1 as the teams headed into the second period.

Troccolli-Riok scored twice on power plays early in the second period. The first goal, two minutes in, from Justice Brownlee and Manderson, was followed four minutes later – this time assisted by Gilmour and Rylan Iwachniuk.

The Lions and Rangers were tied 3-3. That tie did not last long, as Zach White scored go-ahead and insurance goals for the Rangers two minutes later. Jacob McGonegal added a sixth goal with three seconds remaining in the period. Morrisburg trailed South Grenville 6-5.

Third period action got underway with new Lions’ newcomer Bowen Gaceta opening his account with the team 25 seconds into the third period. Gaceta joined the Lions from the Brockville Tikis organization.

Troccolli-Riok cut the Rangers’ lead to one goal, scoring two minutes into the period. Lions continued to trail the Rangers 6-5.

Morrisburg’s defence kept South Grenville to just four shots in the third period. It was not for a lack of effort by the Lions throughout the period as the team fired 15 shots at Rangers goalie Andrew Cristea, but the team could not get that tying goal. South Grenville defeated Morrisburg 6-5.

The Lions out shot the Rangers 51-26 and picked up only 10 penalty minutes this game – none of which occurred in the third period where the team normally draws the most infractions. The Rangers earned 20 penalty minutes.

The win moves the Rangers into third place and keeps the Lions in seventh place in the NCJHL standings.

Morrisburg will host the Metcalfe Jets November 12 at the Morrisburg Arena (7:15 p.m. start) before travelling to St. Isidore to face the Eagles November 13.

South Grenville will host the Westport Rideaus in Cardinal November 12 (8:15 p.m. start). The Rangers will travel to Clarence Creek to take on the Castors the following day.

