Obituary – Marion Johnston

Born to Murray Storey and the former Pynah Barkley, Marion was raised in Iroquois. At an early age Marion, it was discovered that she was naturally gifted. Marion attended Iroquois Public School and would take two primary classes in one year. She graduated Iroquois High School in 1944 and started to work for the Bank of Montreal. Marion’s skills were noted early as she was outgoing and dedicated. Under the guidance of the manager Marion became the security officer for the bank. She was taught to load and fire a revolver which she carried with her when money from the bank was taken to the train along with her manager. Marion served at the bank until the mid-seventies. She married Arnold Johnston in November of 1950, and they raised six children Marion and Arnold Lived in Mountain where they farmed until Arnold’s death. Marion enjoyed cooking, known for her formal Xmas dinners, home cooked meals and she always had room for one more, she enjoyed having all the family and friends at her home. Marion also loved fashion staying up to date on all the latest trends which showed in the way she was very well dressed. Marion leaves to mourn her children Carol Ann Arcand (Allan), Steve Johnston, Marilyn Ceelen (Henry), Larry Johnston (Cora), Garry Johnston Cindy) and Lori Quinn (Michael) as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will take place R.C.L. in Finch on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 1-3pm. Interment Hanesville Cemetery.

Donations to Charity of Choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. The family would like to thank Dr. Maggie Yu and the PSW’s for the fabulous care, Bayshore Nursing, and the Cornwall Paramedic Team for the Elders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



