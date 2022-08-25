Editorial – Be engaged this election

Nominations for the 2022 municipal elections closed Friday and unofficially 13 people are running for five seats at the South Dundas council table. The number of candidates increased from the 2018 election by two, which points to more interest in municipal governance – a positive sign.

For the next two months, these 13 candidates – three each for the mayor and deputy mayor positions, and seven for councillor – will have to work hard to earn your vote. Running for elected office is challenging. It is our belief that candidates put their name forward because they have the right intentions – to better their community. That can take many forms – which will be revealed over the campaign. It is our hope that community improvement will trump less altruistic reasons that some candidates may have for seeking elected office. A council table is no place to settle scores, or wield the heavy axe of personal grudges.

This election is going to be challenging for many reasons. Voter engagement will be key and a struggle this year. Local voters will face the ballot box for the third time in 13 months. Municipal campaigns are more issue-driven than provincial or federal elections. There often is no one “ballot box question” to sway the hearts and minds of citizens.

What are the issues for this campaign? Often an election is both a referendum on the performance of incumbent candidates seeking re-election, and a chance to change direction – if citizens feel a change is needed. Is change needed? Is South Dundas on the wrong path, going in the wrong direction? Great questions to which we will all find out the answers to over the coming days and weeks.

This will be a two-month long marathon, not a sprint for candidates. Their lives will be very public and no matter where they go, someone will ask a question, talk about an issue, and tell them their problems. The off switch is difficult to find during this time. To those who are running for office, thanks. Thank you to those candidates who stepped forward to put their names on the ballot and their families.

To the citizens of South Dundas, remember that municipal elections are a two-part process. The candidates are doing their part – citizens need to do theirs too. Be informed about the issues. Listen to what all candidates have to say. Ask questions on matters that are important to you and the community. Engage in the process.

Municipal government has the most day-to-day contact with people’s lives. Services like roads, water, sewer, drains, parks, recreation, tourism, and economic development are only a few of the contact points with your life. Get engaged and stay engaged. There’s only two months to decide who to vote for to be your next council for the next four years. Choose wisely, as we will all live with the outcome of your vote.

