Six teams play their way to season championships

IROQUOIS – A major highlight of the summer season took place on Friday and Saturday, July 22-23, 2022, with the final playoff games of the South Dundas Soccer Association. Over 410 young players, ages four to 18, were out on the playing fields, cheered on by family members, volunteers and soccer fans.

“It was an awesome weekend for the tournament, even with the hot weather,” said SDSA President, Phillip Blancher. “It was great to be out there, and to have so many people at the soccer pitches cheering on their kids and grand kids. Our registration numbers for this season were back up to where they were before the pandemic. I think people were just ready to go out and be active again.”

The format of the tournament had all teams (except the U5 League) play one game each on July 22, then two games on July 23. U5 teams played all three games of the round robin phase on Saturday morning. The top two teams in each league then met for the championship final. New for the 2022 season was a consolation game to settle third and fourth places in each league.

“We tried this format last year at some levels, and it was very popular,” said Blancher, “so we adopted it for all leagues this season. The kids want to play in more games, so we said, let’s give them more games.”

The 2022 tournament also looked somewhat different this season. There was no opening night ceremony and no parade on Friday evening. These events were discontinued due to budget constraints, and by a push from organizers to put the tournament’s emphasis directly on soccer. As a safety precaution, a decision was also made, due to the pandemic and to recent increases in COVID-19 levels in this community, to forgo the traditional handshakes between teams after each game.

However, some players had to be absent from the tournament due to illness or mandated isolation. For those who were unable to take part in the finals, or were forced to leave events early, the SDSA is holding a pick-up day for awards on Friday, July 29, from 5-7 pm, at the soccer building in Iroquois. “We want to make sure that no one misses out,” Blancher explained.

One of the biggest successes for the 2022 season proved to be the Club’s innovative referee program. At the start of the season Blancher said there had been concerns that the club would not have enough referees for games, a problem faced by many organized sports groups this year. After putting out a call to players, and by providing training, the SDSA was able to add 13 new referees to their original roster of five. Under the direction of Referee-in-Chief, Theo Blancher, a good foundation for referee development in future seasons has now been laid. “This was a massive success for our club,” Blancher said.

While the spring/summer soccer season is officially over, players and fans will be happy to know that there is more soccer just around the corner.

The Club has extended registration for the summer/fall season to July 30. Those games will begin in early September, rather than in late August. Scheduling issues with the Upper Canada District School Board and the prospect of family vacations in August, prompted the later start. Information on this program and registration are now available at southdundassoccer.org.

Blancher credited the success of the 2022 soccer season, and of the overall South Dundas soccer program, to the hard work and dedication of the many volunteers and coaches who have been actively involved.

Officially, 71 volunteers came out, both as coaches and in non-coaching roles. Some of the coaches actually worked with two or three teams. Many student volunteers also came out to help.

“There are a lot of people involved in South Dundas Soccer,” said Blancher. “Without them, the program would not have been the success it is. Everything is due to their hard work and efforts.”

League Finals

U5 Championship

Norway 4

Northern Ireland 1

U5 Consolation

Greece 6

Canada 0

U7 Championship

France 4

Japan 3

U7 Consolation

Thailand 4

Switzerland 3

U9 Championship

Ukraine 3

Italy 1

U9 Consolation

Australia 4

Portugal 3

U11 Championship

Mexico 3

Uruguay 2

U11 Consolation

Wales 3

Finland 1

U13 Championship

Iceland 6

Germany 3

U13 Consolation

Scotland 6

South Africa 4

U18 Championship

England 4

Spain 1

U18 Consolation

Belgium 1

Croatia 0

Tournament Standings

U5 League

Norway Northern Ireland Greece Canada Aruba Chile Sweden Senegal

U7 League

France Japan Thailand Switzerland Netherlands Ireland Antigua Brazil

U9 League

Ukraine Italy Australia Portugal Taiwan South Korea Barbados United States

U11 League

Mexico Uruguay Wales Finland

U13 League

Iceland Germany Scotland South Africa

U18 League

England Spain Belgium Croatia

