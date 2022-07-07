South Dundas United ties Prescott 1-1

July 7, 2022 Editor Sports

PRESCOTT/IROQUOIS – South Dundas United’s U18 team tied Prescott 1-1 June 30 in the second of four friendly soccer matches between the two clubs.

United started strong with a consistent barrage of attacks on Prescott’s goal in the first half. A foul on South Dundas striker Kade VanBeilen inside the 18-yard box awarded United a penalty from the spot. VanBeilen shot left side after feigning right for the goal. United led the game 1-0.

A lapse in defence minutes later saw Prescott level the match 1-1 just before the half-time whistle.

In the second half, United’s forwards pressured Prescott’s defence again with seven of 12 shots on target. South Dundas was unable to get past Prescott’s goalkeeper, resulting in a 1-1 draw at full-time.

United’s U14 and U11 teams take on Prescott July 7 and July 8 respectively – the U18 team has the week off.

Scotland forward Taylor Elliott scores late in the first half against South Africa during the teams’ July 2 match.

Soccer Week Seven Results

It was a pair of shutouts in the U18 League July 2 as Croatia blanked Spain 3-0 and England shutout Belgium 4-0.

Another close match went down to the wire in the U13 League as a late goal by Team Germany resulted in a 4-3 win over Iceland. South Africa defeated Scotland 5-1.

Mexico remains in first overall in the U11 League after defeating Uruguay 3-1. A late goal by Wales resulted in a 3-3 draw against Finland.

In the U9 League, Barbados won 1-0 over South Korea, Australia had the same score over Portugal. Italy shut out United States 2-0, and Taiwan drew Ukraine 4-4.

Over in the U7 League, Japan shut out Thailand 11-0, France blanked Switzerland 8-0, and the Netherlands conceded a 1-0 loss to Brazil. Antigua and Ireland tied 1-1.

Finishing off in the U5 League, Greece defeated Senegal 6-2, Aruba won over Northern Ireland 3-2, while the Canada-Norway and Chile-Sweden games each resulted in 0-0 draws.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.