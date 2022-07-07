South Dundas United ties Prescott 1-1

PRESCOTT/IROQUOIS – South Dundas United’s U18 team tied Prescott 1-1 June 30 in the second of four friendly soccer matches between the two clubs.

United started strong with a consistent barrage of attacks on Prescott’s goal in the first half. A foul on South Dundas striker Kade VanBeilen inside the 18-yard box awarded United a penalty from the spot. VanBeilen shot left side after feigning right for the goal. United led the game 1-0.

A lapse in defence minutes later saw Prescott level the match 1-1 just before the half-time whistle.

In the second half, United’s forwards pressured Prescott’s defence again with seven of 12 shots on target. South Dundas was unable to get past Prescott’s goalkeeper, resulting in a 1-1 draw at full-time.

United’s U14 and U11 teams take on Prescott July 7 and July 8 respectively – the U18 team has the week off.

Soccer Week Seven Results

It was a pair of shutouts in the U18 League July 2 as Croatia blanked Spain 3-0 and England shutout Belgium 4-0.

Another close match went down to the wire in the U13 League as a late goal by Team Germany resulted in a 4-3 win over Iceland. South Africa defeated Scotland 5-1.

Mexico remains in first overall in the U11 League after defeating Uruguay 3-1. A late goal by Wales resulted in a 3-3 draw against Finland.

In the U9 League, Barbados won 1-0 over South Korea, Australia had the same score over Portugal. Italy shut out United States 2-0, and Taiwan drew Ukraine 4-4.

Over in the U7 League, Japan shut out Thailand 11-0, France blanked Switzerland 8-0, and the Netherlands conceded a 1-0 loss to Brazil. Antigua and Ireland tied 1-1.

Finishing off in the U5 League, Greece defeated Senegal 6-2, Aruba won over Northern Ireland 3-2, while the Canada-Norway and Chile-Sweden games each resulted in 0-0 draws.

