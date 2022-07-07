New Iroquois attraction unveiled

IROQUOIS – Last Thursday was a big day for the ‘Best Little Town by a Dam Site’ when the Iroquois and District Business Group unveiled their oversized Adirondack chair installation.

It was the first completed project in the group’s multi-year beautification plan for the plaza-front green-space.

“We are proud of our business community which has managed to survive the pandemic and now we are ready to move forward,” said IDBG president Candace Latulippe. “This is a small project that has grown into a big project,” she added.

The Adirondack chair kit was purchased using funds from a successful $2,500 application to the SDG Regional Tourism committee.

The kit was assembled at Seaway District High School by students under the direction of the school’s construction technology instructor Henry Looyen.

Helping to unveil the chair, on behalf of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry was warden Carma Williams.

“This is a nice place to have a rest, take a picture or take a break,” said Williams. “We are so fortunate to have the leadership and volunteerism here that takes a community from drab to fabulous,” she added.

South Dundas mayor Steven Byvelds was also invited to speak at the event. “As mayor, and on behalf of the residents of South Dundas, the biggest thanks has to go to Candace,” said Byvelds. “She is the driving force, and is very much appreciated by the community.”

He added that he is looking forward to seeing the rest of the four year plan as it takes shape turning this strip of land into a very functional space.

The long term plan will see a pavilion, map sign and new plaza sign added to this space once fundraising makes these aspects of the project possible.

