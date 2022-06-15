Obituary – Kegan Donald

Passed away peacefully at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario on Thursday, June 9, 2022, Kegan Donald of Osnabruck Centre, age 17. Beloved son of Wendy Donald (nee Wereley) (Ken McMahon). Dear brother of Cole, Emma and Brandon. Kegan will be sadly missed by Grammy and Poppy Wereley, his aunt Sherry Wereley (David Svendsen) and his devoted caregivers Wendy and Christine. He will be fondly remembered by many aunts, uncles, extended family members and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday, June 21st from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at Cedar Glen Golf Course. Donations to Roger Neilson House would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

