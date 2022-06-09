Late game drama for U18 soccer

IROQUOIS – A late-game penalty cost Team Spain points in their match against Team Belgium in South Dundas Soccer U18 action June 4. Spain led in the second half 2-1 before a penalty was awarded to Belgium for a handball, which resulted in the team levelling the match with less than three minutes left to play. The teams remained tied to the end of regulation time, with the points shared equally.

For Belgium this is the first point earned this season, while Spain has yet to earn a win, having drawn two of its first three matches this season.

Competition was just as tough in the other U18 match of the day as England and Croatia squared off on the big field in a see-saw match that was tied 3-3 with under seven minutes remaining. A late push by England’s forwards saw two quick goals scored in four minutes, resulting in a 5-3 win for the team. For Croatia it was the first loss of the season, while England remains undefeated three games into the season and at the top of the standings.

South Africa remains undefeated following their 3-0 shut out victory over Iceland in U13 league play. It was a closer game for Germany against Scotland. Germany earned a close 2-1 win over their opponents despite many chances in the second half by the Scottish side.

There are no more undefeated teams in the U11 league after Wales doubled Uruguay 4-2. Uruguay is tied in points with Wales but remain at the top of the table due to goal differential. Mexico followed suit with a 4-2 win over Finland

Ukraine took over top spot in the U9 league standings after their 5-0 win over United States. Australia beat Taiwan 4-1, Portugal doubled South Korea 4-2, and Barbados eked out a 4-3 win over Italy.

A 10-1 win over Brazil kept Japan in first place of the U7 league this week. The team is undefeated in all matches this season. Tied with Japan in points but in second place because of goal-differential, Switzerland kept pace with a 7-1 win over Thailand. France beat Antigua 4-1, and Netherlands doubled Ireland 6-3.

Greece beat Canada 7-1 in U5 league play, while Norway shut out Northern Ireland 3-0. Sweden beat Senegal 6-3 and Chile beat Aruba 4-3.

The SDSA’s South Dundas United competitive teams begin tryouts June 13 for U14 and U18 travelling teams. The club will play in club friendly matches against teams in the region, with the plan to return to full travelling competitive league play in 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



