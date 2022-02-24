Obituary – Steve Duncan

It is with deep sadness the family of Steve Duncan, aged 53 advise of his peaceful passing at home on February 22, 2022 with his beloved wife Kim, his cherished children Kelsey and Brody and his loyal dog Aussie by his side.

Steve’s memory will live on forever for his family and friends as they enjoy and treasure his extraordinary talent for designing and creating many varied wood working projects.

Kim, Kelsey and Brody are grateful for those who provided Steve with compassionate care, for the assistance provided by Steve’s work colleagues and for the support provided by many in the South Dundas community which has embraced their family.

Following Steve’s wishes there will not be a celebration for this remarkable man.

Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



