PCs to pick SDSG candidate March 26

CORNWALL – Voters will head to the polls for the provincial election June 2, but in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry they will have to wait until March 26 to find out who the local Progressive Conservative candidate will be.

Local party representatives announced Monday that the riding association’s nomination meeting will take place then, giving candidates more time to sign up new party members.

“We are very proud that two great community leaders have stepped forward to seek the PC nomination locally,” said MP Eric Duncan, who is chairing the SDSG PC Party nomination committee. “We encourage any supporters who are interested in having a say in our next PC candidate- and our next MPP- to purchase a membership and have their say by casting their vote.”

So far two candidates have been approved by the party to seek the nomination: South Stormont Township councillor and lawyer Andrew Guindon, and Cornwall businessman Nolan Quinn.

Party members will vote in person for their candidate to replace outgoing MPP Jim McDonell, who announced his retirement from politics last fall.

The PCs are not alone in not having a candidate in SDSG. With less than four months until Ontarians cast their ballot, none of the other political parties have chosen who will represent their party on the ballot in the riding.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



