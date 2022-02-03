Obituary – Keith Donaldson

Peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Keith Donaldson of Morrisburg, age 75. Loving husband of Billie Donaldson (nee Henderson). Loving father of Jim Donaldson of Morrisburg. Loving grandfather of Billy. Dear brother of Russell (Elaine) of Sarnia. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Morrisburg

