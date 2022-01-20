Council cuts ties with Service Line Warranties

MORRISBURG – A partnership between South Dundas and Service Line Warranties is coming to an end.

The partnership was first formed in 2019 with the insurance provider that covers service lines between homes and municipal services. Through this agreement Service Line Warranties of Canada sent out information where it appeared to many in the community that this insurance purchase was through the municipality and perhaps mandatory.

“For the headaches this has caused us, I would get out of the contract,” said South Dundas mayor Steven Byvelds at a recent council meeting.

“In the interest of consumer protection, let’s ditch this,” said South Dundas deputy mayor Kirsten Gardner. She said she really did not like the appearance that the municipality was recommending this company over any other company offering this protection.

“We as a municipality don’t need to endorse this company,” said South Dundas councillor Lloyd Wells.

“Their envelopes looked like they were from the municipality. When those were mailed out, it kept me busy on the phone,” said South Dundas councillor Donald Lewis. He agreed that it is time to end this partnership.

“We need to cut and run. This is not what we want,” said South Dundas councillor Archie Mellan.

The municipality received a five per cent royalty from this partnership. Since its start, only about $1,000 was received.

