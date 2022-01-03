Obituary – Morgan Hill

Retired Detective Constable #3938

Suddenly at the Picton Memorial Hospital on Friday, December 31, 2021, Morgan Hill of Picton, formerly of Morrisburg, age 73. Loving husband of Lynn Hill (nee Barkley) for 51 years. Loving father of David (Catherine) of Sudbury. Dear brother of Brent Hill (Jeannette) of Brockville and Sherry Baker (John Sybiraj) of Arnprior. Dear brother-in-law of Faye Luffman (Lewis) of Courtice. Morgan was predeceased by his parents John and Eleanor Hill and his sister Patricia Gallinger. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 concerns a celebration of Morgan’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Picton Memorial Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Inurnment of Cremated Remains

Iroquois Point Cemetery

