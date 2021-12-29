Obituary – Sandra Murphy

Peacefully at the Belleville General Hospital on Saturday, December 25, 2021, Sandra Murphy (nee Gamble) of Belleville, formerly of Iroquois, age 78. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Murphy. Loving mother of Bruce Murphy (Stephanie) of Halifax and Kathy Murphy (John MacIntosh) of Belleville. Dear sister of Dan Gamble (Edith), Charlie Gamble (Bev), Fred Gamble, Bruce Gamble (Wilma) and Abbie McKinnon (John). Dear sister-in-law of Ron Murphy (Doris), Roy Walker (Eleanor), Karl Murphy, Arnold Murphy (Lorraine) and Mary Dunphy. Sandra will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Damien Labelle, Kieran Murphy, Taylor Murphy, Leahm Mayhew, Cayleb Mayhew, Finn Murphy and her great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Everliegh and Xavier. She was predeceased by her dear friend Dave Murdoch. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



