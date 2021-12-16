Home loss/road win for Jr. C Lions

MORRISBURG/ALMONTE – It was a mixed weekend for the Morrisburg Jr. C Lions as they faced competition from both ends of the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings.

The Lions played their final home game before the Christmas break on December 11, squaring off against the league-leading South Grenville Rangers.

Many of Morrisburg’s offensive plays were shut down by South Grenville’s defence resulting in only 17 shots on goal by the Lions. In the first period, the Lions managed only two attempts on Rangers’ net-minder Ben Spicer who sports a 2.79 goals-against-average in the league.

The Rangers had little issue getting through the Lions defensive lines leaving goalie Andrew Brooks to hold the line for Morrisburg. Brooks faced 43 shots and allowed only four goals.

South Grenville scored once in the first period and put three away in the second. Scoring for the Rangers were Cooper Kingston, Aidan Bailey, Connor VanLuit and Zach Fraser.

The Lions were shut out by the Rangers 4-0.

Not brought down by the loss, the Lions travelled to Almonte to take on the Inferno. Going into the game, the Lions were three points ahead of the Inferno in the standings.

After a scoreless first period, the Lions put four on the scoreboard in the second. Noelan Spink, Brody Villeneuve, Jordan Serson, and Cole MacCrimmon all potted goals for Morrisburg, Serson’s was on a power-play. Almonte added one short-handed goal midway through the period. The Lions led the Inferno 4-1 into the third period.

Landen Sinfield netted a pair of goals for Morrisburg, the first 30 seconds into the game from Jonah Bennis, the second at the halfway mark of the period from Jackson Thom. Justin Leroux rounded out the Lions scoring late in the period while the Inferno scored twice.

Morrisburg won 7-3 over Almonte as Lions’ goalie Dawson Miller picked up his fourth win of the season.

The win keeps the Lions in seventh place with 10 points, five points ahead of the Metcalfe Jets which moved into eighth place in the league. Almonte drops to the NCJHL basement, also with five points. The Lions remain eight points behind the sixth place St. Isidore Eagles.

Up next, the Lions visit the Eagles December 19 before the Christmas break shutdown of the league. Play will resume January 8, 2022 when the Lions host the Clarence Castors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



