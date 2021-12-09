Lynn Miles coming to Stone Crop Acres

MORRISBURG – Winner of a Juno, of six Canadian Folk Music awards, and the author of literally hundreds of songs, Lynn Miles has become something of a national legend. And this one-of-kind musician is coming to Stone Crop Acres, through Harmony Concerts, on Saturday, December 11 to share with the audience what she calls her “Winter Concert.”

I had the opportunity to talk with Lynn about her music, her upcoming show at the Winery, and a little about how she, as a performer, has coped with the difficulties of a pandemic.

“I can’t lie,” she said. “It’s been tough to live through all this, and it was depressing to hear of new variants. As performers, we all want to get back to touring, to being out there with our audiences. Right now, I am trying to take it one day at a time. And I always look forward to my live shows. I say they fill me up emotionally.”

She is definitely looking forward to the upcoming concert in Morrisburg, delighted that Harmony Concerts and Stone Crop Acres have put together such an outstanding musical series over the summer and fall.

“I love audiences in Morrisburg,” Lynn said. “They are incredibly respectful and energized. In any performance, it’s just a beautiful exchange of emotional gifts when an audience cares. So very different from the virtual or online shows that many performers have had to turn to. I have to say that I really love having a live audience. Frankly, I don’t want to sing in a void.”

During the months of shut downs Lynn has, however, kept very busy. She recorded two new albums, and is currently at work on another, her seventeenth. She described herself as a very “active writer,” constantly working on new music and lyrics. “But I won’t write about the pandemic,” she added. “There’s no poetry in a pandemic.”

In spite of all the challenges of the last months, she continues to maintain a deep and on-going passion for music, because, Lynn laughed, “as my mom would tell you, I’ve been singing from the cradle.” She pushes herself to “write that better song, to put on that better show. Actually, as a performer, I feel like I’m more powerful now than ever: both my voice and my music are stronger. Being back on the stage is a physical and emotional release. I truly look forward to doing concerts again.”

Lynn described her upcoming show in Morrisburg as “my Christmas wintery show. I have written special songs for this particular show.”

She is also bringing a talented ensemble, a cellist, violinist, drummer and guitarist, with her to the stage. “The songs of my winter concert run the full gamut of the emotions of the season: sad, happy, funny, maybe absurd, and really just what it is like to be a Canadian in winter.”

This December 11th concert may prove to be a very unique, and perhaps a somewhat ‘unexpected’ experience for fans. Included among the other numbers, the audience will also get to enjoy such Lynn Miles originals as the “20 Pound Turkey,” “It’s the Coldest Winter in the History of the World,” and the piece Lynn calls her new 2021 Christmas song, “My Mom’s in Jail Again This Christmas.” (She swears her mother laughed when she heard it.)

An outstanding singer and composer, a teacher, and a speaker who has also raised thousands of dollars for charities, Lynn Miles is definitely a one-of-a-kind musician. And on Saturday evening, December 11, the audience at Stone Crop Acres will have the opportunity to take in her spectacular Winter Concert. “It’s going to be a positive, wonderful evening, and fun for everyone. I am very excited to be coming to town.”

