Obituary – Clifford Leroy

Clifford (Cliff) Densel Leroy passed away peacefully at Winchester Hospital on December 5 after a short illness. He lived 92 years on his own terms and to his own very high standards of the right way to live. He was devoted to family and friends and led by example.

Cliff left school at 14 when the last of his brothers left for the war and his family needed his help. He worked at Wabi Iron Works starting in the plate shop retiring as the superintendent of the plant 42 years later. Clifford’s mother, Vesta Leroy (Sirr) lived with and was cared for by Cliff and Myrt until Vesta’s death in 1974. Cliff showed everyone what love and marriage vows meant when he took care of Myrt with good humour and kindness through the many years of her illness.

Cliff was a sportsman and sports fan all his life. As a youth he played hockey and baseball and was invited to try out for the Chicago Blackhawks. He was an avid curler and led his teams through two national senior curling championships. And, of course, he spent his early retirement years perfecting his golf game. In his later years he was a devoted, if critical, fan of both the Toronto Blue Jays and Maple Leafs.

Cliff was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Myrtle (nee Montgomery) in 2014, daughter Janice in 2015 and granddaughter Adrienne in 2021. He was the last of his siblings.

Cliff’s family has relied on him for his love and support all of their lives and they will miss his counsel, humour and sharp wit. He is survived by son Rick and daughter in-law Peggy (Steer), daughter Dawn and son-in-law Craig Bremner, grandsons Warren (Mally McGregor) and Mathew Leroy, Michael (Wen Jiang) and Cameron Bremner (Alanna Grew) and great granddaughter Irene, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Please no flowers. Donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

