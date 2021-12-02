Santa’s big comeback

MORRISBURG – The countdown has officially started. Only three days until Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive in Morrisburg for the big Parade. And the community can hardly wait.

Saturday, December 4, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m., the 27th annual Santa Claus Parade returns with colourful floats, marching horses and dogs, and wonderful fairy tale and Christmas characters.

Organizer Lori-Anne Davies, on behalf of the Davies family, reports that she isn’t quite sure “of exactly how many floats there will be this year, but they’ll all be great. We generally never know until the morning of the parade anyway. The Brockville Rifles are coming, and they will signal the start of the fun.” Unfortunately, there will be no live bands this year (with restrictions still in place), but Lori-Anne says they are “hoping that floats will have music and perhaps a few singers too.”

Of course the highlight of the Parade will be the arrival of Santa Claus himself, and he and Mrs C. will be joining children from the community outside the Firehall after the jolly duo makes their circuit of the town.

Hot chocolate and chips will be available, and Santa says he will definitely be accepting letters from kids of all ages.

Volunteers will be out in full force all day and look to see long-time organizer George Davies out and about on the parade route on his chauffeured four-wheeler.

Participants in the event will be marshaling at Canadian Tire, The Playhouse and the Fire Hall.

Help to welcome the Christmas season to town by attending the 2021 Santa Claus Parade.

