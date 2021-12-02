Morrisburg Jr. C Lions drop two at home

Throughout Morrisburg’s November 27 tilt with South Grenville, the team kept the pressure on. Down 2-0 late in the first period, Brody Villeneuve (from Malcolm Cooper and Justin Leroux) cut the Rangers’ lead in half for the Lions. But the Rangers responded a minute later to restore the lead, and then added to that lead seconds later. Not tired of the scoring antics on the ice, Lions’ forward Dean Lapier (from Cooper and Jeremy Brooks) found the back of the net to cut the Rangers’ lead in half again. Morrisburg trailed South Grenville 4-2.

