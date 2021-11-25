Fundraising launch for Grand Trunk 1008

MORRISBURG – A book launch party for Maggie Wheeler’s latest mystery novel will also serve as the fundraising launch for the Friends of Grand Trunk Railway 1008 and their preservation project.

The November 27 event to be held at Stone Crop Acres Winery just north of Morrisburg, is the first of many planned fundraisers to support the preservation of the steam train display at Aultsville Station at Crysler Park. Nearly two years ago, the FGTR group was selected by the St. Lawrence Parks Commission to look after the display. The SLPC had sought proposals for the possible relocation of the display.

FGTR chair Gardner Sage told The Leader that the group is enthusiastic about the launch.

“The connection between local history and a fictional mystery is very exciting, and it’s very encouraging to see the positive response to this collaboration,” he said. “We feel very fortunate to be able to partner with a well know local author, and to have Maggie on the board as well.”

The book launch for Wheeler’s newest Lost Villages/Farran Mackenzie mystery “All Will Fall Together” will have two sittings on Saturday. The first is from 11 a.m to 3 p.m., the second from 4 to 8 p.m. This is the sixth book published by Wheeler.

Admission for the event is $10 and seating is limited. Tickets for either sitting can be booked online at eventbrite.com.

A portion of Wheeler’s book sales at the event will also be donated to the FGTR group. This event is the first of many fundraising events planned by the group as it seeks to raise the capital needed for stabilizing and preserving the century-old railroad artifacts.

“We are very much looking forward to engaging with the community on launch day,” Sage said.

