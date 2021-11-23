Obituary – Dorothy Bellemore

Died suddenly at her home in Belleville, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Dorothy Bellemore (formerly of Iroquois) at the age of 81. Dearly beloved mother of Garry and his wife Johanne of North Lancaster and Susan Bellemore of Belleville. Dear sister of Keith and Robert Ellis. Predeceased by her brother Dennis and sisters; Clara Hanes and Shirley Beaudoin. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Bailey, Tamara, Nathalie and great granddaughter Alyzia as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Friday, December 3, from 7-9pm. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



