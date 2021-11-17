This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 17, 2021

November 17, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • SDG Counties call to merge school systems;
  • Business Excellence award winners for 2021 announced;
  • Morrisburg Lions prepared to take on walking trail project;
  • Forward House plans include tea room;
  • Remembrance Day in South Dundas;
  • Editorial: Inaction costs us more;
  • Jr. C Lions win at home;
  • ‘Lucien’ returns to Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • Norm Foster’s The Christmas Tree fundraiser at Stone Crop Acres;
  • These stories and much more. Plus our special four-page Shop South Dundas feature. Shop local, right here in South Dundas this holiday season.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

