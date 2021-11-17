This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 17, 2021

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- SDG Counties call to merge school systems;
- Business Excellence award winners for 2021 announced;
- Morrisburg Lions prepared to take on walking trail project;
- Forward House plans include tea room;
- Remembrance Day in South Dundas;
- Editorial: Inaction costs us more;
- Jr. C Lions win at home;
- ‘Lucien’ returns to Upper Canada Playhouse;
- Norm Foster’s The Christmas Tree fundraiser at Stone Crop Acres;
- These stories and much more. Plus our special four-page Shop South Dundas feature. Shop local, right here in South Dundas this holiday season.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.