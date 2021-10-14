South Dundas Christmas Exchange ready for 2021

MORRISBURG – Turning the corner towards Christmas, the South Dundas Christmas Exchange will again provide Christmas Dinner Food Boxes to families in need during the 2021 holiday.

“As we begin our 33rd year, the Exchange is dedicating the 2021 campaign to the memory of long-time chair and friend, Carol Richer who passed away in April,” said chair Bonnie McNairn.

“We will certainly miss Carol’s guidance and experience as we work through another COVID-affected campaign.”

Richer served the South Dundas Community for over 30 years, many of those years as chair of the Exchange. Over those years, Carol and her volunteers touched thousands of lives helping to bring cheer to their Christmas celebrations through the food boxes provided.

With her health declining, Richer turned over the reigns to McNairn last year.

“But she was always just a phone call away when needed and was always ready with advice. We will miss her,” said McNairn.

This year’s Christmas Box delivery/pickup date is Thursday, December 16. The Registration Hotline will be in operation the weeks of November 8-12, and November 15-19.

“Unfortunately, our setup and procedures will be affected by COVID-19 again this year,” said McNairn. “We will continue to restrict volunteer numbers, and we are currently looking into COVID-Protocol at the Morrisburg Legion both for our volunteers and clients.”

“At this time, we felt it important to let the community know that the Exchange will be in operation for its 33rd year,” said McNairn.

“Many of us like to get a jump on the holiday season, with early planning and shopping.”

The Exchange plans to again partner with Community Food Share, the Angel Tree Program (toys for children age infant to 12 years) and to launch its annual Pyjama Drive through local hair salons in early November.

“We also have many partner groups/schools/organizations on board with item-specific drives for food, pyjamas (we can supply required sizes), books (colouring/ reading for infants to grade 7 levels), winter wear (mitts, toques, scarves) and socks.”

“It all works, and it all makes for a brighter holiday for our friends and neighbours who are in need,” said McNairn. “Anyone who would like more information on hosting a drive can get in touch with me.”

Last year, the Exchange provided food boxes to 106 South Dundas families, and another 53 individuals living alone. This community effort reached 446 people which included 143 children 12 years and under.

