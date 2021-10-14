Penalties sink Morrisburg Jr. C Lions 9-1

CHESTERVILLE – A penalty-laden second period put the Morrisburg Lions too far behind to catch up to the North Dundas Rockets, leading to a 9-1 loss October 9.

Morrisburg trailed 2-0 going into the second period when the penalties started. North Dundas capitalized on multiple power-plays, scoring four goals with the advantage. The Lions trailed the Rockets 6-0 after 40 minutes.

The Lions got on to the scoreboard in the third period in one of the few times either team was at even strength in the period. Noelan Spink (from Malcolm Cooper and Landen Sinfeld) put the puck past Rockets’ goalie Nick Pool.

North Dundas scored three more goals in the third to make it a 9-1 final score.

Rockets’ captain Jarrett Williams had a power-play hat trick and totalled seven points in the game. Daniel Johnson also had seven points, three goals and four assists for the Rockets as well.

“We just didn’t bring our game tonight,” coach Lance Hodgson said after the game. “I believe we are a good team and some nights we will have those games where we are flat.”

Hodgson said the team took some bad penalties and his penalty kill units were getting tired and wore down in the game. The Lions had a lot of penalty minutes to kill in the game, earning 39 minutes in the sin bin to the Rockets’ 14.

Three games into the season, Hodgson said he and his staff aren’t worried but have somethings to work on in practice.

“We’ve got to make our transitions faster and faster, and getting lots of supports from the forwards,” he explained.

The loss drops Morrisburg down to seventh place in the league with two points. The team is three points behind the South Grenville Rangers, who the Lions will visit next on October 16.

Hodgson is optimistic facing the Rangers, who currently sit in second place in the league.

“South Grenville has a fast puck moving team. If we continue working on our transitioning with the puck and gaining possession we will be okay,” he said. “We’ll have to be really strong on our forecheck because the Rangers have a strong defensive core.”

The Lions/Rangers tilt is Morrisburg’s only game this weekend in the National Capital Junior Hockey League. Puck drop at the Ingredion Centre in Cardinal is at 7:45 p.m. Morrisburg will host its home opener at the Morrisburg Arena against the St. Isidore Eagles on October 23.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



