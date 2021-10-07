Replace not rehab Taylor Road Bridge

SOUTH DUNDAS – Plans are in motion to replace the 1930s-era Taylor Road Bridge which was closed to traffic in late July of this year.

South Dundas council received a condition and planning report from Keystone Bridge Management Corporation at a September 28th committee of the whole meeting.

Keystone’s recommendation was to replace rather than rehabilitate and the council agreed.

The report reads: “It is recommended to replace the bridge with a prefabricated modular panel truss bridge. This has the advantage of economy, durability, and outcome certainty, and minimizes the need to raise the grade of Taylor Road at the bridge approaches. The recommended replacement bridge would be a single nominal 30 metre span with one lane that should have improved clearance above the South Branch River.”

The recommended budget for the work is $1.8 million.

“Rehabilitation is not doable,” said Councillor Archie Mellan.

“Now we have to figure out how we’re going to pay for this,” said Councillor Lloyd Wells. “This bridge is just not fixable. What you recommend will be the best solution. I don’t think we have any other choice.”

“It’s obvious we have to replace it with something new. That is the most responsible thing to do,” said Deputy Mayor Kirsten Gardner. “That’s a big price tag, but it’s something that needs to be done.”

“It would be very foolish for this council to even try to rehabilitate that bridge,” said Councillor Donald Lewis.

Gardner asked the consultant about the time line for this project.

If a consultant is retained by the end of October foundation investigations could be completed by Christmas and design could be ready in late winter with a tender ready for spring 2022 at the earliest.

That would put construction mid July through fall 2022.

Council and staff want to get the design work completed as soon as possible because the project being shovel ready increases the chances of being awarded funding should it become available.

“We need to be much more ready for projects,” said Mayor Steven Byvelds.

A full costing report will come to a future council meeting and staff was directed to get ready to award the design work.

