Morrisburg Jr. C Lions win season opener

GATINEAU, QC – Last season (2019-20) it took nine games for the Morrisburg Lions to claim their first win of the season. This year, it only took one. The Lions downed the Metcalfe Jets 7-1 in the season opener on October 2.

The two teams faced off in the new Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau for the annual National Capital Junior Hockey League showcase season opener.

The new-look Lions got on the scoreboard early in the first period when Owen Fetterly scored a power-play goal less than three minutes into the game. Noelan Spink added a second goal late in the period to give the Lions a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Morrisburg added three goals in the second frame from Cole McCrimmon, Justice Brownlee (shorthanded) and Jordan Serson. The Jets fired back midway through the period spoiling goalie Dawson Irving’s shutout attempt.

Brownlee and team captain Wade Moak each scored in the third period to complete the 7-1 grounding of the Jets.

Brownlee had four points for the night while Moak had two. Assists on the night were from Josh Broad, Jeremy Brooks, Malcolm Cooper, and Kayne McCadden.

“The boys showed up excited and ready to play,” said Lions’ Coach Lance Hodgson. “We had a bit of a slow start, but that’s to be expected from being away from the game for a year.”

The coach said that the team loosened up in the second period with goals scored throughout the lineup.

“Scoring was spread throughout the lines,” he said. “In past seasons we had trouble with depth, but this weekend we were much better.”

The Lions did not get much time to rest before returning to the ice in Vankleek Hill the following day to face the Cougars.

Vankleek Hill took a 1-0 lead late in the first period. Jonah Bennis potted an unassisted goal for the Lions midway through the second period to tie the game. Cougars’ forward Nathan Sauve scored the go ahead goal for Vankleek Hill less than a minute later.

The Lions stayed in the fight for the puck throughout the third period. The Cougars added two goals less than a minute apart in the third to seal the 4-1 win.

Morrisburg looks to improve on their .500 record this weekend as they travel to Chesterville to take on the North Dundas Rockets October 9. Puck drop for that game is at 7:15 p.m.

The Lions will then visit the South Grenville Rangers October 16 in Cardinal before hosting the St. Isidore Eagles in Morrisburg on October 23.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



