Obituary – Alfred “Fred” Goulet

Alfred “Fred” Goulet of Iroquois, Ontario passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 23, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Sandra, his children Joanne (Nelson), Elizabeth (Tyler), Freddie (Veronika) and his grandchildren Shannon, Owen, Cameron, Nick, Allegra and Everly. His sisters Betsy, Mary, Lorraine, Jean and brother Frank. Fred was born in Ottawa, Ontario. He served in the Canadian Army (RCEME) from 1962 to 1964. After his military service Fred married Sandy in 1965. He practiced as an Optician and was owner of Nelms Opticians with his partner and good friend Mark Hube until his retirement in 2009. Fred and Sandy moved from Ottawa to Iroquois on the St. Lawrence River in 2001, where Fred enjoyed the river views and watching the ships pass by. Fred was a long-time member of the Capital Corvette Club and many other car clubs. He was known by his racing buddies as “Fast Freddie” at the drag strip for his low ET’s, racing his 63 Vette and 78 Malibu. Fred had a long list of cars but his favourite was his 1930 Model A Ford Town Sedan that he restored to original condition and drove often with his new companion Chester the cat and his grandchildren. During retirement, Fred and Sandy travelled extensively. Together they cruised the world. They toured the east coast of Canada and the U.S. on their Harley’s. Road trips were Fred’s favourite in his Mustang convertible.

One of his favorites was travelling to California on Route 66. Fred was an avid cycler and marathon runner. His annual cycling trip to Kingston with his good friend Horst was something he always looked forward to. Never one to sit still, when at home he could be found outdoors, tinkering with one of his cars, spending time with his kids and grandchildren, clipping hedges and trimming trees (or over clipping hedges and cutting too many trees according to Sandy). Fred was the life of the party, always a joker and famous for his pranks. Fred often expressed what a wonderful life he had and never took a day for granted. He never passed up an opportunity to say how proud he was of his children and grandchildren. Fred will be lovingly remembered for his love of life, love of family and his crazy antics. Godspeed Fast Freddie! We will always be eternally grateful for your love and guidance throughout our lives.

A private funeral service for family and close friends is being held at Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on July 28, 2021.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute in Fred’s name. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

