Seaway Surge 13U win two-out-of-three games

MORRISBURG – The Seaway Surge 13U team won two of their last three games including splitting the results of a road trip in Ottawa last week.

Seaway, which plays out of the Morrisburg waterfront park this season, travelled to Kanata on July 10 to take on the Cubs’ Select team.

The Surge sunk the Cubs 27-9 which included 17 runs scored in the top of the third inning. The entire batting order scored at least one run in the game which saw four runs added in the fourth and six more runs added in the fifth inning.

Chesterville’s Luke LaRussa and Ben Drew scored four runs each in the game. Drew and Morrisburg’s Rowan McCooeye each drove in four runs to lead the game for RBIs.

McCooeye was also the winning pitcher with no earned runs, one walk and one strikeout across three innings.

The Cubs Major team handed the Surge their first loss of the season four days later, beating Seaway 10-6.

Seaway held a close 5-4 lead into the fourth inning before Kanata hammered in three runs in each of the next two innings to seal the win. Cooper Smith had four RBIs in the game for the Surge while the four player bullpen of Cohen Gill, Smith, Matt Lewis, and Parker Kealey struck out 11 batters.

Returning home on July 19, the Surge defeated the Cubs’ select team 8-7 in a barn-burner on the Morrisburg waterfront. Kanata took an early 1-0 lead before Seaway countered in the second and then took a one-run lead in the bottom of the third inning.

Clearly the police were nowhere to be found as the Surge stole bases nine times in the game. Wes Bean and Ben Drew each stole three bases.

Four runs in the bottom of the fourth put the Surge in command of the game, but a late comeback in the fifth and sixth innings put the Cubs within one run of the Surge, resulting in an 8-7 win for Seaway.

Mason Murphy, Lewis and Nolan Kennelly struck out 14 and walked four batters in the game.

The Surge travel to Orleans on July 22 to take on the Bytown Dodgers before returning to Morrisburg July 26.

