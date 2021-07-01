Ross Video expansion on track for 2022 completion date

IROQUOIS – Site plan approval for the major expansion of Ross Video in Iroquois was granted by South Dundas council at their June 28th meeting.

Site plan documents outline site-specific details for the expansion such as entrances and fencing.

Neither staff nor council had any concerns with the document.

“Let’s get them up and going and see some dirt moving on that project,” said South Dundas mayor Steven Byvelds, upon first perusal of the draft document. “This is a big project for Ross, for Iroquois and for South Dundas.”

Jeff Poapst, chief manufacturing and services officer, for Ross Video, confirmed for The Leader that the project is moving along.

“The facility design is complete, tenders have been awarded and we’re hoping to start excavation shortly,” he said.

He added that they are short of space and haven’t enough capacity in the factory, so this expansion is much needed.

He reported that they are working well with the neighbouring Iroquois Legion Branch 370 and the municipality to keep everything moving forward.

“We really appreciate the wonderful level of support and cooperation we’re receiving from municipal staff, legion staff, DC Snelling (construction manager), Eastern Engineering (design firm) Rideau St. Lawrence power and all the trades involved,” said Poapst.

He expects the $15 million expansion, which will effectively double the size of the Iroquois manufacturing facility, will be completed within budget, using largely local trades.

At this point, the intended move in date for the new facility is late 2022.

