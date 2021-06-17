Fly-In cancelled, Carman House staying closed, but other activities are thriving

MORRISBURG – For the second consecutive year the annual Fly-in Breakfast will not be able to take place.

“There’s just no way we would be able to have it,” John Ross, airport manager and South Dundas Waterfront Advisory Committee chair, told The Leader when asked about the possibility last Friday.

For 53 years the Fly-In Breakfast took place annually at the Iroquois air strip, but the 54th edition, which was to celebrate the grand opening of the new airport and campground building had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 and it faces the same fate again this year.

It should have taken place July 11th, 2021, but it will not.

Another Iroquois waterfront attraction which will remain closed this year due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and its related regulations, is the Carman House Museum. It did not open last year either.

South Dundas councillor Donald Lewis, who is the elected official appointed to that committee, informed South Dundas council of that decision at the June 14th meeting.

Despite these disappointments, there are Iroquois waterfront attractions that are already being well-used this season.

Since May 20th the Iroquois Campground has been open to seasonal campers and this weekend it hosted its first transient camper of the season.

With its unique situation it seemed fitting that a tent camper alongside an airplane were among the first transient campers of the season.

In accordance with Eastern Ontario Health Unit Guidelines, the overall number of campsites was reduced from 70 to 40 to allow the seasonal campers to properly socially distance, explained South Dundas manager of parks and recreation Austin Marcellus.

The Galop Canal Marina in Iroquois was able to open June 2nd to seasonal boaters only.

Marcellus said that The Galop Canal Marina is already at capacity for the 2021 boating season and that there is a waiting list for seasonal spaces.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



