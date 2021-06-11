Obituary – Barbara Levere

Barbara Levere

Past President of Hockey Eastern Ontario

Barbara Elizabeth Ruth Levere of Morrisburg passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the age of 68. Barb was a devoted volunteer and a much loved mother of Anthony Levere (Natalie) of Ottawa. Proud grandma of Chloe. Sister of Donald Levere (Lynne) of South Mountain. Sister-in-law of Janet Levere of Winchester. Predeceased by her parents James and Edna Levere (nee Cougler) and her brother David Levere. She will be fondly remembered by her aunts and uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...