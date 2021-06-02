Obituary – Susan Berridge

Peacefully at home on Monday, May 31, 2021, Susan Berridge (nee Dillabough) of Hanesville, age 65. Loving companion of Terry Fantham. Loving mother of Willie St. Pierre (Angie) of Prescott and Ellymay Dickinson of Orillia. Dear stepmother of Karla St. Pierre (Todd Eldridge) of Ingleside, Mary Jeanvenne of Ottawa and Brittany Jeanvenne of Ottawa. Dear sister of Kenneth Dillabough of Campbellford, Diane Baker (Dale) of Pittston and Carl Dillabough (Josephine) of Lethbridge. Susan will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Ashley, Robert, Anthony, Charlie, Ashley, Jordan, Travis and her great-granddaughter Sky. Predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Mabel Dillabough (nee Marratt) and her brothers Joseph and Dwight Dillabough. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

