Obituary – Evelyn Robinson

Peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home, Long Sault, on Friday, April 16, 2021, Evelyn Robinson (nee Cook) of Elma, age 89. Loving wife of Doug Robinson for 69 years. Loving mother of Ruth Turner (Brian) of Barrie, Donald Robinson of Elma and Ann Moore (Stan) of Cardinal. She was predeceased by her parents Orlando and Agnes Cook (nee Casselman), her stepfather Roy Casselman and her brother Mahlon Cook.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a celebration of Evelyn’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to Winchester District Memorial Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Woodland Villa for the excellent care they have provided to Evelyn.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

