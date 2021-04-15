Obituary – Carol Richer

At home, peacefully, with her family around her, Carol Ann Richer (Lauzon) passed away on Tuesday April 13, 2021. She recently celebrated her 81st birthday.

Carol was born in Riverside, near Windsor, Ontario on February 19, 1940, to parents Edmund and Josephine Lauzon. She was the oldest of four children. She is predeceased by her parents, and her siblings Larry Lauzon (Lila) and Judy Suzor (Len) and survived by her brother Edward.

After high school, Carol went to Bulmer Business College then to Ontario Teacher’s College in Toronto and took a position teaching in Ingersol Ontario and then in Emeryville, Ontario.

On July 2, 1960 she married Murray Richer at St. Simon and St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Belle River, Ontario and they started their married lives as a military couple living in Halifax NS. This was the beginning of their travels around North America; from Gander NFLD to Biloxi, Mississippi; thence to Red Deer, Alberta; back to Ontario; again Red Deer where they adopted two children, Christopher and Angela. From there the four of them spent five years in Gypsumville, Manitoba; and another five in Kingston, Ontario.

In 1977 Murray retired from the RCAF and took a job with Transport Canada in Cornwall, Ontario which is how they came to live in Morrisburg, Ontario for the next 44 years.

In the 61 years Carol has been married, she has done many things. From singing with various caroling groups around the country, being the first civilian woman to be elected to a military Married Quarters Council, to being part of a group who initiated the Drug and Alcohol Teen Awareness group which lobbied the Ontario Parliament for changes to their approach to teenagers who were at risk. After being an elementary school teacher, she embarked on a second career in Real Estate as an office manager and salesperson.

Carol has been an active member in her home parish in Morrisburg as a Reader, Communion Minister, Choir member, and was active on the Parish Council. For the past 20 years she was involved with the South Dundas Christmas Exchange, with the last 14 years as Chairperson, providing Christmas hampers to over 200 families in need each year.

Carol has been a member of the Catholic Women’s League for 57 years, during which time she has held all executive positions at the parish level and was presented with the Maple Leaf Service Pin by St. Mary’s/St. Cecilia’s Parish Council in 2006.

She has served on the Kingston Diocesan Council of the Catholic Women’s League as Recording Secretary, First Vice President/ Organization Chairperson, President and Past President/Historian.

She served three terms on the Ontario Provincial Council of the Catholic Women’s League as Recording Secretary, as Chairperson of the Education and Health Standing Committee, and as Chairperson of the Legislation Standing Committee. Carol was honoured in 2013 by being awarded a Life Membership in the League. As provincial Education and Health Chairperson, Carol and her committee developed a new Education Pamphlet which was distributed throughout the province to reduce the stigma attached to Mental Illness. This led to her writing ‘A Prayer for Those Living With Mental Illness’.

Carol is survived by her husband Murray of Morrisburg, son Christopher (Nancy) of Iroquois, daughter Angela (Danny) of Morrisburg. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Madeline, Michael (Hafsah) and Shailynn, her brother Edward, of Stoney Pointe, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be especially remembered by her special friend, Norma Jensen.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Morrisburg with Rev. Thomas Thazhappally officiating. Cremation to follow. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Oncology department, Dr. Awan of the Cancer Clinic in Ottawa, Dr. Philips and the palliative care team.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Winchester District Memorial Hospital Oncology department or South Dundas Christmas Exchange. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Carol’s funeral mass may be viewed live at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17th by using the following link https://www.twitch.tv/carolricher

