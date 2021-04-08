The Seaway Scoop – Three new authors joining The Scoop

For the past two years, the Seaway Scoop has been written by student Danika Nielsen. Having a bunch of extra credits, she will be finishing high school a quadmester early, meaning that this will be the final scoop Nielsen will be writing.

“Writing for the Morrisburg Leader has made me an overall better writer, which has been very helpful as a growing student,” Nielsen said. “I have developed skills that have allowed me to analyse information that has been given to me, improved my writing style, and learn how to better develop my ideas.”

She said there have been many people who have helped encourage her throughout writing the column, including staff from both Seaway DHS and The Leader.

“I would like to personally thank Carrie Gilmour for first introducing the idea of writing for The Leader, and helping me prepare the columns for publication.” Nielsen explained, “I would also like to give a big thanks to Phillip Blancher, who has been mentoring me for my column and has taught me almost everything I now know about writing for the newspaper.”

She said she strongly believes that although she may be the author for The Scoop, this would not have been possible without these two individuals.

Three students will continue writing for The Scoop for the remainder of the school year, and into the next: Vanessa Latulippe (Grade 11), Eshal Ali (Grade 10), and Avery Adair (Grade 9). Each of the students are active in the school community, and share the same love for the English language.

Latulippe said she has always enjoyed English class and has been very involved in the school community in the past few years. She is still a part of the youth advisor committee, a member of student council and student senate.

“I’m looking forward to connecting with more people throughout our community,” Latulippe said.

Ali is extremely involved in the school and the community for she is a member on the student council, a member of the UCDSB student senate, and next school year will serve as one of two student trustees at the UCDSB trustee board. She said one of her main goals is ensuring that the school is a safe and accepting community.

“I want to write because it will allow me to make more connections and be able to represent the school in another way,” Ali said.

Writing is a passion of Adair’s and one of her favourite hobbies.

“It’s a perfect opportunity for me to further improve on my writing.” she said. “I’m looking forward to learning about different people, view and voice their thoughts and opinions.”

Although Nielsen may not be writing for The Scoop, she will be mentoring the three students for the balance of the school year.

“I know each student individually, and I have no doubt that they will do an amazing job taking over The Scoop.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...