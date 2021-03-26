Obituary – Mary Margaret “Linda” Albers

Linda Albers, a long-time resident of Cornwall, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Monday March 22, 2021, at the age of 50. Dear mother of Zoe Brown (Eric) of Stoney Creek, Adam Albers, Valerie Albers (Sylvain), and Jessica Albers (Robert) all of Cornwall. Cherished Oma of nine grandchildren. Linda is survived by her siblings Louise Albers of Cornwall, Sharon Van Bridger (Greg) of Winchester Springs, and Joe Albers (Irene) of Iroquois. She is also survived by her stepmother, Alberta Albers of Brinston, four stepbrothers and two stepsisters. Linda was predeceased by her father William “Bill” Albers and her mother Denise Pagé. Linda will be fondly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Dixons Corners at a later date. Donations to Baldwin House in Cornwall would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

