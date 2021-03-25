Mystery and mayhem: A Sherlock Holmes Radio play

MORRISBURG – “Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear, to the time when radio was king,” as the Anglican Thespians of South Dundas present A Sherlock Holmes Radio Mystery on Friday evening, March 26.

Take a delightful journey back into the past, to the foggy streets of London, to a world of flickering gas lights, gilded carriages, mysterious masked characters, and dark deeds carried out in the shadows.

Heading up the stellar radio cast for this show are Doug Jarvis as Dr. Watson, Joanne Minish as Irene Adler (“the woman”), and Wally Baker as the great consulting detective himself, Sherlock Holmes. Also appearing are Nick Lee, Jane Lee, Elizabeth Irwin, Jim Millard and Jack Barkley. Music comes courtesy of Margaret Whisselle.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, a radio play seemed the ideal way to provide great entertainment to a wide audience and still keep everyone safe.

Producer Rev. Pat Martin came across the script, written in the style of the golden days of radio drama, featuring the iconic Holmes engaged in a crime that “could bring down one of the royal houses of Europe,” and secured the rights. Rev. Jon Martin, assisted by Jim Millard, with Wendy Gibb providing direction, has put together a first class sound production of the show.

Taping locations for the Sherlock Holmes play included Stone Crop Acres where Marc and Norene Gervais made cast and crew very welcome.

And Neil Eamon helped set the proper mood by supplying the cast with a beautiful antique radio to use as an inspirational prop.

The radio play is set in London, early 1900’s.

A beautiful lady approaches Holmes at a ball, and despite his scorn for “needless emotions,” he is deeply intrigued. And this woman’s appearance later sets in motion a series of dangerous events that could conceivably destroy one of the oldest noble families of Europe, unless the great detective and his faithful Watson can prevent them. Will Holmes and Watson succeed? Will the vital clues be found? Will Holmes himself survive a dangerous encounter? And what of that beautiful Lady…?

Contact St. James office at 613-543-3904 or email stjames072013@gmail.com to reserve your $20 ticket for this one time only production of A Sherlock Holmes Radio Mystery. Patrons will be provided with the mystery link.

All funds raised go to support continuing outreach programs in this community.

Friday, March 26, open your imaginations, and your mind’s eye, and join the Anglican Thespians of South Dundas as Holmes and Watson once again walk London’s streets to solve a baffling mystery.

