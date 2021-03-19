Obituary – Walter “Leo” Merkley

Passed away peacefully with his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara (nee Mathieu) by his side on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Leo will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Audrey Rooney and Margie Howser. Grandfather to Jason and Spencer Rooney, Tabitha (Maurice) Merkley, Pam Merkley and Aric Howser. Great-grandfather to Issac and Lincoln. Leo was predeceased by his son Ken (Margaret) and an infant daughter Janie.

Funeral Arrangements

A private graveside service will be held late this spring. Expression of sympathy may be sent to Barbara Merkley 30 Mille Roches Road, Long Sault, ON K0C 1P0 Woodland. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, Iroquois ON. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

