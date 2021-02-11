Obituary – John “Jack” Clouston Butt

Passed away suddenly at home in Iroquois on February 6th, 2021 John (Jack) Clouston Butt, aged 68 years. Predeceased by his father Jack, mother Ruby (Freeman), sister Lori, father-in-law Clarence, and mother-in-law Allison (Janes). Leaving to mourn with fond and loving memories are his wife Sandra (Bowering); sons, Rodney (Karla) of Embrun ON, Douglas (Mom) of Ottawa ON; sister Florence (Jim Paterson) of Moncton NB, brother Terry of Paradise NL, and brother Craig of St. John’s NL; grandchildren, Keenan, Kensington, Emily, Austin, Reagan, and Renata; brothers and sisters-in-law Reg and Doreen of Mount Pearl NL, Bess and Neil of Halifax NS, Gary and Alice of Gander NL, Bob of St. John’s NL and Con of Gander NL, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 a private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Saturday, February 13th, 2021 and a celebration of Jack’s life for family and friends will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s memory can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada https://www.heartandstroke.ca) or a charity of your choosing. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...